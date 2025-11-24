Queens Book Fair honors community heroes at ‘Giving Thanks’ celebration

Elected officials on Nov. 15, presented accolades to two humanitarians at the year-end Queens Book Festival & Literary Festival, Inc. and the NYC office of Adult & Continuing Education at the Queens Library in Richmond Hill. From left are representative from Assembly Member David Weprin’s office Anthony Lemma, Council Member Kaleel Anderson, honorees Swami Durga Das of the River Fund Pantry, Tony Singh of the Community Pantry, Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, and Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, founder of Queens Book Fair & Literary Festival Inc.

On Nov. 15, the Queens Book Fair and Literary Festival Inc. and the Office of Adult and Continuing Education, hosted by Guyanese-born Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, hosted “Giving Thanks,” a presentation of poetry, storytelling, and awards, at the Richmond Hill Queens Library on Hillside Avenue.

Dr. Narine honored Guyanese-born Tony Singh, founder of Community Pantry, and American Swami Durga Das, founder of River Pantry, both in Richmond Hill, Queens.

Elected officials presented Proclamations, Citations, and Certificates to the humanitarians., These included Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, Senator Joseph Addabbo, Senator Leroy Comre, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, Council Member Lynn Schulman, and Council Member Khaleel Anderson. Anthony Lemma represented Assembly Member David Weprin.

Dr. Dhanpaul Narine, and Community Board 9 Leader, Sherry Algredo, also presented accolades.

Thank you, Lord, for what you have done for me. If you never experience something, you would never know what the next person felt,” said Singh.

“As a child growing up in Guyana, I experienced hunger. Recently, a 12-year-old in the food line thanked me. It broke my heart. I distribute food to the working poor because it’s still difficult for workers. to put food on the table said Singh, thanking City Harvest and the Food Bank. It’s a blessing when you can bless someone else,” he added.

“Gratitude is the highest form of praise. When we say to God that we see your hand in our lives, we are expressing gratitude to these remarkable individuals, including Sherry Algredo. She knows our community like the back of her hand,” said Assembly Member Rajkumar.

“I’m building upon the work of great pillars of Queens, like Dr. Dhanpaul, who has done so much for all communities. When I think of the story of these two incredible individuals, Tony Singh coming from Guyana, I think of my own family’s story, my mom was born in a mud hut in India,” said Assembly Member Rajkumar.

“I feel so blessed to have been born here in the greatest country on earth. When I look at Tony Singh, I see that same spirit, just like my family, who immigrated here, worked hard, had faith in God, and kept pursuing his dreams to become successful, yet retained his humility.

“Community Pantry gives back to families every week. That is remarkable, 1500 lives changed. You are the pride of our community,” she said.

“Swami Durga Das, when I think of your incredible name, I think of Goddess Durga whom I worship.”

“Durga embodies service. I have visited River Fund on several occasions and seen it in action, serving 3000 people. When I think of everybody’s faces as their lives are transformed, it’s just extraordinary,” said Rajkumar, adding that he has programs focusing on education to help people out of poverty.

“I’m grateful that we have two selfless people to honor; these are folks who stand up and provide food and resources for our neighbors in Richmond Hill, South Richmond Hill, and across Southeast. I had the opportunity to visit Swami’s pantry, which serves 4,000 people, recently. Many of the folks there look like those in this room,” said Council Member Khaleel Anderson.

“It didn’t matter their immigration status, it didn’t matter whether apartment or house, we wanted to feed people on that day. In addition, we have another amazing soul, Tony Singh.”

“Thousands go to his pantry. It’s important that we uplift folks who are doing selfless work in a time where we’re going through vast amounts of crises.”

“I presently serve as the chair of the Food Farm Policy Task Force with the Assembly Member Rajkumar, and I’ve been traveling the state and communities in the district and the neighborhood I serve. Food insecurity is impacting people deeply in so many ways,” said the politician, adding that the stigma of joining a food line must end.

“Tony and Swami best embody that commitment. New data shows one in nine New Yorkers faces food insecurity, so our responsibility goes beyond fighting in Albany—we must also work with you to ensure none of our neighbors goes hungry,” said Council Member Anderson.

Community Manager Sherry Algreo thanked Tony Singh and Swami Durga Das for their care and dedication to serving the community.

In this vein, 15-year-old student Ariana Narine reminded others of the importance of giving thanks.

“Give thanks every day of the year, not just on Thanksgiving. If things don’t go your way in life, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to be grateful for.”

“Getting an education is something to be grateful for because many kids in other parts of the world aren’t fortunate enough to get or afford an education, said the youth.

Ashook Ramsaran, of the Indian Diaspora Council, recited “the power of smile” by Tupac Shakur, while Sabrina Fleming, principal of NYC Office of Adult & Continuing Education, gave thanks for Dr. Narine.

“I like to refer to Dr. Narine as a quiet giant because he’s humble,” said Principal Fleming. “We provide free English, GED, and technical college classes for persons 21 years of age and over.”

Pastor James Pressey, also from the Office of Adult & Learning Education, has, for the past eighteen years, been an author, playwright, and actor, and in turn, quoted scripture. The interpretation of feeding my sheep is a sense of governance, a sense of caring, and a sense of guiding and protecting as we share today, said Pastor Pressey Anthony.

Messages of “Giving Thanks” were shared by youths Karissa Jagbeer, Arun Whyte, Lionel Narine, and Samantha Ortiz Fleming, as well as Internet Radio Host Radhika Olarte.

Special thanks and appreciation to the former Mayor, Al Jurczynski, who gave a talk on the migration of Guyanese to Schenectady, educator Gaitree Misra-Persaud, who served as moderator, and Nandy Persaud for the vote of thanks.