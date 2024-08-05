Suga Candy Mas to depict seven deadly sins at 57th West Indian American Day Carnival parade

Guests are decked out in costumes head pieces, and wings, designed by Suga Candy Mas on display at the 1196 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn Mas camp. Band Leader Maxine Magdaleno, third from left, is next to model Lala Rosayy, ready to masquerade on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2.

Award-winning band leader Maxine Magdeleno is fired up to celebrate nine years of masquerading on Eastern Parkway when Suga Candy Mas takes over the 57th West Indian American Day Carnival parade on Sept. 2. The band will depict The Seven Deadly Sins.

Magdeleno, who traces her roots to Belize, and whose dream it was from age nine, to become a band leader, told Caribbean Life on Aug. 3 that she wanted to change the immorality that is taking place in Brooklyn.

During an interview at the electrifying and colorful Mas camp at 1196 Nostrand Ave., Magdeleno said she would like to see a return to 20 years ago, before she was born, when bands like Hawks masqueraded in unity.

She said Suga Candy Mas aims to highlight Envy, Greed, Gluttony, Pride, Wrath, Jealousy, Lust, in its 2024 depiction to highlight these ills, while inspiring a return to those bygone days.

“Back then, it was about the culture, steel pan, it was the music, it was about calypso, and unity,” she said with passion, adding that these harmful things, are especially prevalent in Brooklyn, where there’s a melting pot of people, including Caribbean nationals.

The launch of Suga Candy Mas and Kids Candy Land in early June presented a dazzling array of neon-colored outfits in cutting-edge designs, accessorized with bejeweled headpieces. Large wings made with a wire-bending technique and festooned with plumes of feathers, finished the creation.

According to the band leader, the creations are reasonably priced, starting at $300. However, she explained that there is a payment plan option to suit the pocket of everyone who wants to revel with Suga Candy Mas.

The talented lady, who has once again collaborated with seasoned costume designers, will welcome Yve Solution for the first time. She brings a wealth of experience in costuming and has created the entire sexy creations for the section – Lust. Allure_23 completed pieces for the section, Jealousy.

Leaders will guide each section, expected to attract hundreds of masqueraders. Other dazzling section leaders will include Iconic Carnival and, Pretty Glam Mas among other designers.

Top costume model Lala Rosayy was on hand at the 1196 Nostrand Ave. Mas camp, to showcase a piece from the section Gluttony. The extraordinary design was created with mesmerizing jewels throughout the costume. The ensemble is complete, with a kaleidoscope of colorful rhinestones. The headpiece is adorned with brilliant hues of feathers and beading.

The kids’ section is described as a land filled with candy. From Skittles and M&Ms to Smarties, the Candy Land concept will also feature an Apple Candy section. These pretty creations are cut from neon color fabric, and trimmed with jewels, and colorful quills.

These impressive creations which will be worn by kiddies from age 3, will no doubt bring a stirring presentation when the band takes to the street in Crown Heights on Saturday, Aug. 31.

And as the carnival season kicks into high gear, Suga Candy Mas will host an Aug. 11 Backyard Bacchanal at 1214 Nostrand Ave. Models will be decked out in costumes to attract masqueraders to the exquisite costume collection.

To learn more, visit sugacandymas.net; follow them on Instagram @Sugita_718 or @sugacandykidz; or call 347-656-3753.