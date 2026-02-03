Tenement Museum celebrates Black History Month with special family program

The Tenement Museum, a nonprofit on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, will host a family program honoring Black History Month on Feb. 8.

The Tenement Museum is located at 103 Orchard St., at the corner of Delancey Street.

It has two historic tenement buildings at 97 and 103 Orchard St. The visitor center and ticket office are at 103 Orchard St.

The museum said it welcomes the public into the historically recreated homes of immigrants, migrants, and refugees.

“We share their stories to inspire connections between the past and present and to build a more inclusive and expansive American society,” it said.

The Tenement Museum said the Feb. 8 program will include special mini-tours of the tenement home of Joseph and Rachel Moore, Black New Yorkers who lived in Lower Manhattan in the 1860s and 1870s.

The Joseph and Rachel Moore exhibit traces Joseph’s history in Belvidere, NJ, and his family’s migration to New York City. It highlights the community he and Rachel built in their neighborhoods and workplaces.

Specifically designed for families with children ages 5-12, the Tenement Museum said the program offers this young audience and their families a window into New York’s Black history.

“In our two historic tenements, visitors and K-12 students explore the homes of diverse families with roots all over the world, who lived in New York City between the 1860s and the 1980s,” it said.

“We offer interactive guided tours of our buildings and the iconic Lower East Side neighborhood,” the museum added.

Kathryn Lloyd, vice president, Programs and Interpretation at the Tenement Museum, told Caribbean Life that the museum “shares the stories of immigrants, migrants, and refugees every day on our tours.

“And we’re excited to invite families for our special Black History Month family program to learn about the story of Joseph and Rachel Moore and their Black New York Community of the 19th Century,” she added.

Lloyd said families will learn about Black businesses, newspapers, schools, and churches, and explore daily life for Joseph, Rachel, and their household before enjoying a treat from a Lower East Side Black-owned business.