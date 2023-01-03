US, Canada congratulate Haitians on independence anniversary

The United and Canada on Sunday congratulated the people of Haiti on their independence anniversary, noting the challenges that the French-speaking Caribbean country faces.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Haitian people as you commemorate your country’s long history of independence and celebrate the start of a new year,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement. “This year (2022) has seen many challenges for the Haitian people.

“It is a testament to our two nations’ close partnership that our humanitarian organizations, faith-based organizations, and individual American and Haitian citizens have collaborated to address the challenges facing Haiti,” Blinken added. “Together, we have delivered humanitarian assistance to tens-of-thousands of Haitians facing food insecurity, as well as medical supplies and logistical support to combat the spread of cholera.”

The US Secretary of State said while Haiti faces “a difficult road ahead in the new year”, Washington “stands firmly with Haiti as it works to restore security, the rule of law, democratic institutions and economic stability.”

Meantime, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the people of Haiti and Haitian communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating Haiti’s Independence Day on Sunday.

Trudeau noted that, since 1804, on Jan. 1 of every year, Haitians and people of African descent commemorate Haiti’s declaration of independence.

He said that the Haitian Revolution, which lasted 15 years, resulted in Haiti becoming the second independent nation in the Americas, the first independent nation in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the first country in the Western Hemisphere where Black people successfully overturned slavery.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1954, Trudeau said Canada and Haiti have maintained close ties “due to their geographical proximity and shared official language, as well as the ongoing presence of Canadian organizations supporting development in the country.

“Canada and Haiti are close partners within organizations such as La Francophonie and the United Nations, where we work together to respond to global challenges and build a better future for people,” the Canadian prime minister said “Today, we must also recognize the ongoing, precarious security and humanitarian situation in Haiti.

“In the face of adversity, Haitians are demonstrating their tremendous strength as a people – and Canada is there to support them,” he said. “Especially over the past few months, Canada has taken action in response to the egregious situation, including by providing additional humanitarian support, coordinating the delivery of vital security equipment, purchased by the Haitian government, to help restore security and stability, and implementing robust sanctions on those responsible.”

As a steadfast partner, Trudeau pledged that “Canada will continue to stand with Haitian people as they strive for a brighter future.

“We will continue to work with the international community to advance a Haitian-led solution and support Haitian institutions to restore stability in the country,” he said, stating that Canada is home to over 165,000 Canadians of Haitian ancestry.

“On this day, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the many contributions of the Haitian Canadian community in making our country more vibrant and prosperous,” Trudeau added. “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Haiti’s Independence Day.”