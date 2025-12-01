US$1M goal for star-studded Jamaica Strong Relief Concert

Producers of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert are aiming to raise US$1 million at their star-studded benefit event, slated for Friday, Dec. 12, at the UBS Arena in New York.

“This is New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania – the whole USA coming together,” Kacy Rankine, co-producer of the show and CEO of Roadblock Radio, told Caribbean Life on Monday.

“We’re going to send something big to Jamaica,” he added.

Rankine’s comment came just days after Jammins Entertainment CEO George Crooks declared, at the recently held “Jamaica Strong” relief radiothon in Queens, that his goal also is “to make at least a US$ million for the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert.

“That is the minimum we’re looking for at this event,” he said, stating that the goal reflects the scale of the devastation in Jamaica and the strength of the Diaspora to answer the call.

Organizers announced that the New York relief concert at UBS Arena will feature GRAMMY-winning artist Shaggy, Sean Paul, KES, Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Aidonia, Chronic Law, T.O.K., Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens, Mikey Spice, Reggae Queen Marcia Griffiths, I-Octane, and gospel singer Kevin Downwell.

Rankine said NBC TV Voice Season 5 winner Tessanne Chin is also slated to perform at the event.

He recalled that during Chin’s reign, she was actually invited by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to perform at the White House.

The historic event, produced under the “I Love Jamaica Concert Series” in partnership with the Government of Jamaica, will raise critical funds for the nation’s official Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund and other registered charity organizations. The specific goal is to assist families and communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa.