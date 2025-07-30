Vibes on Vibes

Braata Productions, an OBIE Award-winning, New York-based nonprofit organization committed to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents, will, next Saturday, Aug. 9, host Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival at St. Albans Park (Archie Spigner Park) in Queens.

Presented in association with Sen. Leroy Comrie and Council Member Nantasha Williams, the festival, which will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., promises “a vibrant celebration of Caribbean heritage through music, dance, culinary delights, and cultural expression,” the group said.

“The Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival is a free, full-day event dedicated to celebrating and preserving the rich traditions of Caribbean folk culture,” it added.

Named after the iconic bankra basket – used across the islands to carry and display colorful goods – Braata Productions said the festival offers “a full sensory experience with over seven interactive art forms.

“Guests can enjoy free basket weaving classes, traditional Caribbean games, and dynamic performances from drummers, dancers, storytellers, stilt walkers, and life-sized folklore puppets,” it said.

“With more than 20 exhibitors offering food, crafts, and cultural items, the festival invites people of all ages to explore, learn, and engage,” Braata Productions added. “The day concludes with a vibrant concert featuring Caribbean musical artists.”

Performers include Shuga (headliner); The Braata Singers (performer); Andrew Clarke (performer); Endless Vibrationz (performer, Trinidadian Folklore Group); and Genesis Pan Groove Steel Orchestra.

Braata Productions said the Grand Cultural Concert begins at 6 p.m.

Founded in May 2009 by Jamaican-born actor and singer Andrew Clarke, Braata– named for the Jamaican colloquial term meaning “more”– said it “strives to give audiences an unforgettable, ‘extra’ experience with each production.

In its brief history, Braata Productions said its projects and programs have served over 350 artists, directors, designers, technicians, and young entrepreneurial artists, and has enjoyed many successes, including the creation of The Braata Singers, Braata Education & Outreach titled Project BE, Braata Theatre Workshop, and The “Braata” Award.

Most notably, Braata Productions said The Braata Singers have solidified their role as the leading authority in Caribbean Folk performance outside of the Caribbean region.

“Braata aims to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands, and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come,” Braata Productions said.

For more information, visit braataproductions.org.