Vibez International Mas portrays ‘Goddess of the Grove’

Barbadian-born Band Leader Melissa Lynch says Vibez International Mas will portray “Goddess of the Grove” this Labor Day Carnival, which evokes a “powerful symbolic meaning and can refer to various deities associated with nature, forests, sacred groves, and fertility.”

Lynch, who grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, told Caribbean Life on Monday, July 28, that while there’s no universal goddess with the “Goddess of the Grove” title, “many ancient cultures had goddesses strongly tied to groves or sacred trees.”

She said the Brooklyn-based Vibez International Mas will use the colors lavender, orange, and fluorescent green to portray three adult sections.

Lynch said lavender signifies spirituality and tranquility, and is “linked to healing, calm, and higher consciousness.”

She said orange, “a vibrant, warm color that stimulates activity and excitement,” is “often linked with innovation, fun, and optimism.”

Lynch also said, “The brightness of fluorescent green makes it feel electric and stimulating.”

She said she’s looking forward to having at least 200 masqueraders in “Goddess of the Grove,” adding that masqueraders can expect “pure vibes and a great and safe time.”

Lynch, who will also don costumes, said she enjoys playing mas because it “celebrates freedom and cultural heritage, expressing creativity and identity, (and) honoring our ancestors and spiritual traditions.”

In addition, she said playing mas is just “pure joy” and “a great release.”

Band founder Andrew Lawrence said he “can’t wait to celebrate freedom and culture” with masqueraders.

Haitian-American Mocha Bankz, 24, said she will play with Vibez International Mas for the first time this year.

“I’ve been playing since 16 – it’s the culture, it’s the whole Caribbean,” she told Caribbean Life. “For Labor Day, it’ll be fun, vibes, and beauty.”

Lynch said masqueraders will sway to the sweet Caribbean vibes of DJ Yung B, DJ Vibes, DJ Cutta, DJ SB, DJ Nutzyl, and DJ Neily.

She said special guests are: Vybz Kartel, Valiant, Busy Signal, and Konscience.

Lynch said “Goddess of the Grove” is sponsored by Cascade Jerk.

Vibez International Mas can be reached at 929-569-9327 or email melly052983@gmail.com