Where trees fell, hope rose: Jamaica endures after Hurricane Melissa

You will continue to experience comfort and joy in Jamaica, thanks to the strength and resilience of its people. Though many tree tops have been chopped off and thousands of trees have fallen or been uprooted, the hoisting of the Jamaican flag feels more significant than ever.

Despite the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa, there are signs of life. Trees bend in different directions, twisted by the powerful strength of the wind caused by the worst hurricane to ever hit the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

It has been almost two months since Hurricane Melissa intensely struck Jamaica. The hurricane battered the western parishes: St. James, Westmoreland, Trelawny, Hanover, and St. Elizabeth. Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth were the hardest hit. In the most affected communities, some people still wonder if they can begin again, while others are embracing their creativity and injecting new life into what Melissa left behind.

There are signs of life not only in the bending trees but also in the sense of urgency that people feel. After Melissa passed, residents traveled from Kingston in eastern Jamaica to St. Elizabeth in the west. There, they began clearing streets with chainsaws and machetes, making way for vehicles and aid to reach devastated communities.

The resilience of the Jamaican people is strong, and this comes not only from residents but also from stalwarts in businesses, public servants, and community service representatives. The Jamaican entertainers are contributing on local and international stages with full-speed performances. They are not only raising funds to ensure the recovery efforts are effectively distributed to all residents affected, but they are also providing hope through their musical inspiration to aid the rebuilding process.

Several schools were ravaged by the hurricane, but the young souls are all walking or waiting at the bus stops for their transportation to get to school. Everyone is dressed in their respective uniforms, and various events are taking place in these schools, including outdoor sports events.

The Chinese medical ship Ark Silk Road has anchored in Montego Bay to assist local healthcare professionals in the parish and other western parishes in restoring hope. It is providing medical equipment and staff to work with residents. The ship’s team will partner with local medical professionals to address the backlog of elective surgeries that were postponed due to Hurricane Melissa.

Western Regional Health Authority Coordinator, Dr. Delroy Fray, told journalists in Montego Bay, recently, where the vessel is docked, that Jamaica’s medical team, surgical, and ophthalmology teams will be stationed on board throughout the medical mission to ensure smooth continuity of care.

“Our ophthalmologists and surgeons will be here. Once results are available, they will be placed in the hospital outpatient department for full follow-up. No patient will be lost in a continuation of service,” he explained.

Field hospitals are operating in full order in Savanna-la-Mar, St. James, and Black River, the Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, announced at a recent meeting.

The Savanna-la-mar Infirmary, built in April 2023, was destroyed by the hurricane, as was the Falmouth Infirmary. Plans for rebuilding and a clean-up day are underway so that construction can begin on these facilities.

The Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, noted that the facilities were severely damaged, and repairs will require “significant funding,” he noted.

Driving from Montego Bay, St. James, along the northern coast takes you through Trelawny, including communities like Duncan, Clarks Town, and Hague. Further along are Discovery Bay and Ocho Rios in St. Ann, and beyond them is Prospect Park in St. Mary. In these less damaged areas, normalcy has returned. The ravages from Melissa have been cleared, transportation is flowing, and street vendors have set up their stalls again.

White River Rafting in St. Ann resumed its operations, and tourists were on site, waiting for their turn to experience the thrill. Many of these businesses may have benefited from the three cruise ships that docked in Ocho Rios during the late morning. In the meantime, other rafting operators in Trelawny are fully engaged in ensuring full operations return soon.

Traces of the disaster remain. Hurricane Melissa left some horrible things behind, and Jamaicans are addressing these real challenges in all types of businesses. Electricians are mounting light poles to restore electricity to all areas that are still without light.

Residents in Edmund Ridge Estates in East Central St. James are clearing debris and hoping for an early recovery. The area was hit hard by the hurricane, and only a few homes remained intact, despite being developed just three years prior. Hundreds of homeowners need help, and assistance cannot come too soon for them.

About four hotels in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay will be temporarily closed not because they were destroyed by Melissa, but for improvement and restoration. Other hotels will continue with normal operation and service to the tourism industry.

Hurricane Melissa damaged the lush, canopy-like forest ferns along the three-mile stretch of Fern Gully in St. Ann. There, you can see over three hundred types of ferns and other plants. Many ferns fell due to Melissa, but tourists still visit to experience the scenic drive and its natural beauty.

Both Norman Manley and Sangster International Airports are operating at full speed and normality. However, last week, multiple flights within the island experienced delays for a day due to significant snowfall in New York City, which prevented flights from departing on time for Jamaica.

Severe livestock losses occurred during the hurricane in St. Elizabeth, with poultry being the most affected. Animal farmers with unsold livestock are seeking government help with tagging, and for sales inspection purposes.

Fast food restaurants and regular restaurants are crowded on a daily basis. Businesses are open to providing services in the best possible ways and even more friendly ways. The security guards are all pleasantly welcoming everyone as they enter these places of business.

The supermarkets are stocked with fewer fruits in most cases, but nevertheless, the fruits appear excellent considering all they have endured.

The entertainers and performers are giving their all to help, hoping to put Melissa further out of the minds of the residents. The comedians, especially some of whom have performed recently on Barbican Road in Kingston, are leaving the stage with their audience laughing uncontrollably.

Major private insurance firms and banks in Jamaica are contributing to the rebuilding and recovery efforts.

The parish of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica’s food basket, and Westmoreland may suffer lasting damage, according to reports seen around in local news agencies. Some entertainers are raising funds to help the farmers repair and replace their most essential assets, their tools.

The former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, landed in Kingston in early December and viewed the damaged areas of the island with Minister of Energy, Douglas Vaz. President Clinton also spoke with some business leaders to encourage greater support for the country.

The sun is still shining, the trees have never been greener, and determination and resilience have never been more evident on the faces of these residents. “One Love Jamaica.”