BIG BIRTHDAY BASH

After three years, Dancehall Superstar, Mavado is slated to return to New York for his annual big birthday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Amazura Night Club, according to Jamaican Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist and chief executive officer of the New York-based entertainment company Destine Media.

“Dubbed as ‘The Return’, the highly anticipated concert is sparking a lot of buzz in and around the tri-state area as Mavado, aka ‘Gully Gad’, has not performed in New York in three years,” Tomlinson told Caribbean Life on Sunday.

“The pandemic and COVID Really did slow things down in the concert arena,” Mavado said. “Nuff shows were place on hold, people out of work and nuff people just never a come out. But nothing happens before the time.

“New York, I will be there in live and living color along with a few friends to celebrate life and my fans,” he added.

In addition to Mavado, Tomlinson said patrons will get the opportunity to see dancehall great Alkaline, who has not performed in New York in over two years, one of dancehall most sought-after artist 450, who is known for songs such as

“Journey,” “Imperfection” and “Gyal Thief,” as well as the official host Deno Crazy.

Tomlinson said hip hop artist and reality star Sukihana is also slated to make her first appearance inside Amazura Night Club.

She said Mavado is bringing the Gully Side band “to back the artists and bring a level of elevation to the show.”

Born David Constantine Brooks, Tomlinson said Mavado is “no stranger to sold out shows, with his catalogue of hits,” such as “Delilah,” “Real McKoy,” “Weh Dem A Do,” and recent billboard chart-topping hit “Blessed”, featuring Afro beats artist Kidi.

She said fans are “bound to sing (and) enjoy a night of music and entertainment at its highest.”

For more information, contact: 347-497-8874.