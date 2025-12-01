Brooklyn leaders rally community for Jamaica relief

Assembly Member Jaime Williams, center, in all-black, flanked by Assembly Member Monique Chandler-Waterman to her immediate right; Sen. Roxanne Persaud, to Williams’ immediate left; and Brooklyn Canarsie Lions President Jean Joseph, to Persaud’s immediate left.

Assembly Member Jaime Williams, chairwoman of New York State Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness, and Assembly Member Monique Chandler-Waterman, co-chair of the Caribbean American Delegation, led an “urgent packing day” at TriniJam BK Restaurant in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on Sunday, Nov. 16, uniting the community to support Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa’s devastation. Their effort was described as a powerful display of unity, service, and Caribbean pride.

Calvin Sennon, the Trinidadian-born co-owner of TriniJam BK, told Caribbean Life that volunteers streamed into his restaurant, “transforming the space into a bustling hub of compassion.

“Tables overflowed with essential supplies: sheets, nails, flashlights, batteries, hygiene kits, diapers, canned goods, and more,” he added. “Families, students, seniors, and local organizations worked side-by-side, forming assembly lines to box critical items destined for relief centers in Jamaica.”

Williams, the Trinidadian-born representative for the 59th Assembly District in Brooklyn, long recognized for her leadership in emergency response efforts both locally and abroad, once again stood at the forefront of the mobilization.

With years of experience guiding disaster recovery support across the Caribbean, she emphasized the importance of “swift, collaborative action. The need is urgent. Jamaica is facing tremendous hardship,” Williams said. “I am proud of our Caribbean Diaspora and this Brooklyn community for stepping up.

“This is what service looks like,” she added.

Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Jamaican and Barbadian immigrants, who represents the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn, said: “This is what we do.

“When our Caribbean family hurts, Brooklyn shows up,” said Chandler-Waterman, who helped coordinate the relief initiative. “Our community knows the meaning of resilience and solidarity.”

Sennon said other local elected officials, nonprofit groups, faith leaders, and small-business owners also joined the initiative, “underscoring the wide-ranging support behind the relief mission.”

He said many noted that the turnout reflected not just concern for the current crisis, but gratitude for the deep cultural and familial ties that bind New York’s Caribbean communities together.

“We came together from different islands, different backgrounds — but today, we’re one Caribbean family,” said one volunteer as she packed flashlights into a supply crate. “If one of us is in pain, all of us feel it.”

As the first shipments are sent to Jamaica, leaders stated that support for recovery will continue, highlighting the community’s ongoing commitment.

Williams also posted on Facebook that Sunday’s hurricane relief efforts in Canarsie were marked by “an outstanding display of love and support, with attendees traveling from as far away as New Jersey, Harlem, and Long Island.”

She extended “sincerest gratitude to TriniJam BK for hosting and participating in this vital relief mission, as well as to my colleagues, Assembly Member Monique Chandler-Waterman, Sen. Roxanne Persaud, Gardy Brazela, Sandra Frances Nau-Brazela, East Flatbush Village Inc., Clover Dewar, Jean Joseph, Judy Newton, Shamila Pantaleon, Jennifer Viechweg Horsford, Sandy Miller, Canarsie Lions, young scholars, neighbors, for their crucial roles in the event.

“Consulate General Office of Jamaica, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, 67th and 69th Police Precincts also merit special recognition,” Williams added. “Every effort counts because it’s a long road to recovery.”

She said, though the focus is currently on Jamaica, “let us remember our sister islands that were affected by Hurricane Beryl last year – Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and the (St. Vincent) Grenadines, who are still rebuilding.”