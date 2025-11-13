Clarke leads letter urging Trump to grant TPS for Jamaica

Caribbean-American Democratic U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, led 43 of her colleagues in a letter to Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), urging President Trump to issue an immediate designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Jamaica following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn. She also chairs the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

“Jamaica is currently confronting widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. The storm has left countless residents without homes, electricity, clean water, or access to medical care. Roads and vital infrastructure have been destroyed, communities are struggling to recover, and the Government of Jamaica faces immense challenges in restoring essential services,” the letter says.

“Tens of thousands have been displaced, and recovery is expected to take months — if not years. Under these conditions, it would be unsafe and inhumane to require Jamaican nationals currently residing in the United States to return home,” the letter adds. “The United States has a longstanding and close relationship with Jamaica. Congress established TPS precisely for moments such as this — when natural disasters or humanitarian crises render a country temporarily uninhabitable.

“Extending TPS to Jamaican nationals would reaffirm our nation’s commitments and ensure that individuals are not forced to return to life-threatening conditions,” continues the letter, stating that, pursuant to Section 244 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Secretary of Homeland Security may designate a country for TPS when extraordinary and temporary conditions – such as environmental disasters – prevent its nationals from safely returning home.

“We believe the situation in Jamaica clearly meets this statutory standard,” the letter says. “We, therefore, strongly urge you to immediately designate Jamaica for Temporary Protected Status under the Immigration and Nationality Act; allow all eligible Jamaican nationals currently residing in the United States to remain here lawfully and continue contributing to our communities; and coordinate with federal, state, and international partners to support Jamaica’s recovery and strengthen disaster resilience across the Caribbean region.”

The legislators further urged the administration to “stand firmly with Jamaica during this crisis.

“Our nations are bound by shared history, culture, and family ties,” they said. “Many of our constituents are deeply affected by this tragedy, and we respectfully urge you to grant TPS for Jamaica without delay.

“We look forward to your prompt action and remain committed to working with DHS to provide the protection and stability this moment demands,” they added.

Last week, Caribbean immigration advocates in New York also urged Trump to protect Jamaicans in New York by granting them TPS.

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), an umbrella policy and advocacy organization that represents over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups throughout New York, noted that Hurricane Melissa caused catastrophic destruction in Jamaica, leaving residents across the island reeling from its impact.

“Everything from homes to local businesses has been destroyed, widespread power outages have occurred, and families are struggling to recover,” NYIC President and CEO Murad Awawdeh told Caribbean Life.

“Currently, Jamaica is not designated for TPS,” he added. “Given the scale of this natural disaster and humanitarian crisis that is unfolding, the Trump administration must act with urgency to grant TPS to Jamaica, ensuring that all 230,000 Jamaicans in New York state can stay without the fear of being deported as the island faces a long road to recovery.

“Hurricane Melissa’s aftermath reveals the devastating reality of natural disasters,” Awawdeh continued. “Across Jamaica, many are left with destroyed homes and businesses, and the painful task of rebuilding their lives. As the island faces a long road to recovery, the Trump administration must meet this moment and designate TPS for Jamaica.”

In New York, he said TPS has “enabled our immigrant neighbors to work legally, support their families, and contribute to the local economy.

“In contrast, deporting Jamaicans back to a country in the middle of a humanitarian crisis would be reckless and inhumane,” he said. “We urge the administration to immediately designate TPS for Jamaica, ensuring they have legal protections, stability, and dignity to continue to rebuild their lives without the fear of being ripped away from their loved ones.”