 Jamaicans mourn the death of Consul General of Jamaica

Alsion Roach-Wilson, the eleventh person to hold the post of Jamaica’s Consul General in New York, died on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at her home in New York.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson-Smith confirmed her passing, describing her as a dedicated public servant whose “accomplishments defined the time during which she served.”

Roach-Wilson, who rose from homelessness to lead Jamaica’s diplomatic mission in New York, is described as an example of excellence in the highest level of professionalism.

“Everyone who has worked with her or simply met her also knew unequivocally that she was also a warm and generous human being with deep loyalty to country and friendship to the world,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said in a statement.

Minister Johnson-Smith said the former diplomat served Jamaica “at the highest level of excellence since her appointment in July 2019.”

In August, the Jamaican government conferred the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) on Roach-Wilson for her contributions to Jamaica’s national development in education, technology, and healthcare capacity building. Roach-Wilson was previously awarded the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) in 2019 for her philanthropic work.

She was a trailblazer in both the private and public sectors. Before her diplomatic appointment, she built a distinguished career in finance by funding her own consultancy, the Alsion Road Group.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led a support initiative that provided critical assistance to Jamaican doctors and nurses working on the front line overseas.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Johnson-Smith described Alsion Wilson as “an ever-patriotic, generous, and beautiful soul,” praising her as a public servant whose impact far exceeded the length of her service. “Consul General Wilson served Jamaica at the highest level of excellence during her tenure from July 2019 to the present,” the Minister said.

According to Minister Johnson-Smith, Mrs. Roach-Wilson’s accomplishments defy the time during which she served, with a deep commitment to her country, the Foreign Service, and to Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Johnson-Smith lauded the late Consul General, noting that she left a lasting impression on her colleagues, the Jamaican Diaspora, and the wider international community.

Adding that her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey, one defined by resilience, vision, and a profound love for Jamaica.

Roach-Wilson is survived by her husband, Omar, as well as their three children: Brian, Venessa, and Patrick.