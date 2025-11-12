Music for a Cause

In response to the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Shaggy, through his “Make a Difference Foundation,” Inner Circle of “Bad Boys“ and “Sweat“ fame, has collaborated with Sharon Burke of Solid Agency and others in hosting a “Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert“ at the UBS Arena in Queens on Dec. 12, 2025.

Other collaborators are Jamaica Strong NYC, led by George Crooks of Jammins Event; Robert “Bobby“ Clarke of Irie Jam Media; and Kacy Rankine of Roadblock Radio, LLC.

“All proceeds from the ‘Jamaica Strong Concert‘ will be exclusively directed to Jamaica’s official Hurricane Relief Fund and Shaggy’s ‘Make A Difference Foundation‘ to support recovery efforts for families, students, and communities in the most affected parishes,“ Clarke, president and CEO of Irie Jam Radio, told Caribbean Life on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Strict transparency and accountability measures will ensure that every dollar raised reaches those who need it,“ he added.

Endorsed by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), “this landmark benefit concert is a rallying call for unity, compassion, and recovery,“ according to Anthony “ER Guru“ Turner, the Jamaican-born, New York-based entertainment publicist.

“It brings together the full force of Jamaica’s culture, Diaspora, and global creative community to raise funds for relief and rebuilding efforts across the island’s hardest-hit parishes,“ he said.

Olivia “Babsy“ Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sports, said: “Jamaica’s culture has always been a source of strength, pride, and global influence.

“In times of crisis, it becomes a unifying force,“ she said. “The ‘I Love Jamaica’ concert series reminds us that even from afar, our people and our friends around the world can come together to rebuild lives and restore hope.”

Shaggy said the concert “isn’t just about rebuilding homes — it’s about rebuilding hope.

“Our music and culture have always been powerful tools for healing and unity,“ he said. “From the streets of Kingston to stages around the world, the spirit of Jamaica connects people everywhere. When tragedy strikes, that same spirit calls us to stand together and take care of our own.”

New York-based Rankine, CEO of Roadblock Radio, said “a growing number of prominent industry leaders, brands, and international entertainers are in active discussions to join this landmark initiative — united by a shared commitment to harness the global impact and healing power of Jamaican culture.

“From the entertainment and corporate sectors to community organizations, the momentum continues to build for what promises to be one of the most potent cultural and philanthropic collaborations of the decade,“ he said.