Queens franchise becomes world’s first Guyanese-owned Carvel and Cinnabon

Romesha Deen, owner of the only Guyanese-owned Cinnabon and Carvel in the world, poses inside her Hollis, Queens store.

In the heart of Hollis, Queens, a sweet milestone has quietly taken root in New York City’s melting pot of culture and community pride: the only Guyanese-owned Cinnabon and Carvel franchise in the world.

Romesha Deen, a Guyanese American who immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 3 and has spent most of her life in New York, officially opened the doors to her Cinnabon and Carvel storefront at 205-03 Hillside Ave. in Hollis nearly two years ago. What began as a neighborhood dessert shop has since grown into a vibrant hub of cultural pride, entrepreneurial spirit, and community connection, offering more than just sweet treats but a warm and welcoming space for all.

“I’m so proud to represent Guyana in this way,” Deen said during an emotional interview. “When my parents first came here, no one even knew where Guyana was. Now, people come from Brooklyn, the Bronx — even Long Island — just to support us because we’re Guyanese-owned. It means everything.”

Deen’s journey to business ownership wasn’t linear. A former marketing and finance professional, she spent years working for major companies like NBC Universal before realizing she wanted more control over her future.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” she said. “In the corporate world, someone else is always reaping the benefits of your hard work. This was about building something of my own — not just for me, but for my children.”

That mindset, Deen says, was instilled in her by her mother, Maureen — a single parent who put herself through college while raising a family. Deen, who is married to Ken and shares two children, Kyle and Kaitlyn, also credits her husband and children for their unwavering support and the shared success of their business.

“She’s the strongest woman I know,” Deen said through tears. “Everything I am, I owe to her.”

Now, Deen pours that same energy into her shop, working seven days a week, often from early morning baking shifts to late-night closings. Despite the grind, the community’s support keeps her going.

The shop may follow the franchise model, but Deen has infused it with unmistakable Caribbean flair.

Last year, she launched a now-beloved feature: Carvel cakes printed with Caribbean flags. It began during Labor Day Weekend, when she hung flags in the shop to celebrate the West Indian Day Parade. The response was overwhelming and hasn’t stopped since.

“People come in just for the cakes,” she said. “We’ll make 10 Guyanese flag cakes and they’re gone by Saturday morning.”

Other flags, such as those of Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, and Barbados, are just as popular. Customers pose for photos with their cakes, sometimes buying them just to celebrate their heritage, even if there’s no party planned.

“It’s become a symbol of pride,” Deen said. “And it makes me proud to give people that joy.”

The Hollis Cinnabon/Carvel feels different from your average franchise. The walls are bright, the space is warm, and families fill the seating area well past sundown.

“We wanted it to feel like a family place — not just somewhere you rush in and out,” Deen said. “People sit, laugh, and eat ice cream together. Even in the winter.”

“That was such a huge compliment,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard to make this feel special.”

What’s Next?

Deen says she isn’t focused on expansion just yet; her priority is continuing to grow the Hollis location and making it the best in Queens.

“The goal is to make this store the number one Carvel in the borough,” she said. “That’s what I’m working toward — one scoop at a time.”

For Deen, every cake sold, every smile shared, and every flag proudly displayed is more than a transaction. It’s a celebration of where she came from — and where she’s going.