Sea-lift operation to aid Jamaica in wake of Hurricane Melissa

Caribbean-American Democratic U.S. Representative Yvette D. Clarke addresses town hall meeting at George Wingate High School Auditorium in Brooklyn on June 16, 2025.

As Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, the United Nations said on Tuesday, Oct. 28, that its agencies continue to mobilize supplies to support affected communities.

One senior UN official on the island said that government-led preparations have been nothing short of “extraordinary.”

It was unclear the extent of the damage to Jamaica, with wind speeds estimated to be up to 185 mph.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a national disaster area on Tuesday, renewing a trade order to avert price gouging in the wake of the killer storm.

The UN said its World Food Program (WFP) is coordinating a sea-lift operation from Barbados, carrying essential supplies from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and WFP itself.

“Some 2,000 relief kits are also planned for deployment once airports reopen and the weather conditions permit flights”, said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

In collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and a joint aid hub established in Barbados, Dujarric stated that the WFP is “instrumental” in the ongoing disaster response, with support from the European Union and Canada.

The slow-moving hurricane was expected to make landfall overnight local time in Cuba, to the northeast, with authorities planning to evacuate around half a million people to safer ground.

In Haiti, authorities have placed the departments of South and Grand’Anse on red alert, while other areas remain on orange alert, Dujarric said.

“More than 3,600 people are sheltering in emergency sites in the Grand Sud département, with IOM supporting sheltering of 3,000 people preventively and the setting up of 100 shelters”, he said.

In addition, he said the UN and its partners continue to work closely with Haitian authorities to support preparedness and early action.

The UN said WFP has pre-positioned more than 800 metric tons of food to assist 86,000 people in Haiti for two weeks.

It stated that UNICEF has pre-positioned water, sanitation, and hygiene kits for approximately 14,500 people and nutritional supplies for over 4,000 children.

The UN said its reproductive health agency (UNFPA) has stocked reproductive health kits for 5,000 people and dignity kits for 4,000 people.

The UN also stated that the World Health Organization-led Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has provided medical kits to approximately 11,000 people. Despite the UN’s extensive readiness efforts, “nature ultimately dictates her will.”

Just before Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica by midday on Tuesday, Caribbean-American Democratic U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke said she was praying for the people of Jamaica and all others across the Caribbean caught in the path of the hurricane.

“This storm has already claimed the lives of individuals on several Caribbean islands, including Jamaica,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, told Caribbean Life. “Its potential for devastation is unmatched and must not be underestimated.

“Additionally, we cannot forget the many Caribbean Americans across this nation who are dealing with anxiety and fear for their families, whom this approaching storm will directly impact,” added the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. “As the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, I’ve seen how powerful community can be in the face of adversity.

“For many of us with roots in the Caribbean, hurricanes are a familiar threat,” the U.S. Rep. continued. “The ties between Brooklyn and the Caribbean are unbreakable, and I will do everything in my power to support all recovery and relief efforts that may lie ahead.”

Even before Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica, the Brooklyn-based Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD) had already appealed for relief aid for the Caribbean island.

“SACD is reaching out to our community and partners regarding the impending impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica,” SACD Jamaican-born President Minna LaFortune told Caribbean Life late Monday, Oct. 27.

“In response to this urgent situation, we have collaborated with the nonprofit organization Food for the Poor to facilitate donations and aid for those in need,” she added. “As we brace for what is predicted to be a damaging storm, we urge all interested parties and individuals to consider supporting relief efforts.”

LaFortune said Food for the Poor is “dedicated to providing assistance to those affected by disasters, and your contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of many.

“Together, we can help our fellow Jamaicans during this challenging time,” LaFortune added. “Thank you for your generosity and support.”

For more information on how to donate and support this cause, visit Food for the Poor’s official website at http://foodforthepoor.org.