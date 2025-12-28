Ten stabbed to death in Suriname

Ten people, including several members of one family and neighbors, have been stabbed to death in the Caribbean Community nation of Suriname in an incident that authorities are blaming on possible mental issues involving the main suspect.

Police said that a 43-year-old father of five apparently went berserk at his home in Commewijne District just across the Paramaribo harbor and attacked his family members, killing four of them before barging into the homes of two neighbors, where he also fatally stabbed at least three other people. The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday. The police has yet to release the name of the alleged attacker.

Police also reported that the suspect, who was shot by officers in both legs and subdued, had been dealing with matrimonial issues and had been raising the five children by himself after a breakup with his wife. His 16-year-old elder daughter survived the attack but is in intensive care nursing stab wounds. Officers had previously visited the home to caution the suspect about alleged aggressive behavior.

After attacking and fatally injuring four family members, the suspect rushed over to the homes of two neighbors, where he allegedly killed Guno Oron, 68, and his wife, as well as another Louise Wijntuin (63) and a visiting female friend, the daily Waterkant online publication reported.

Reacting to the incident, President Jennifer Simons said, "This morning, we are shocked by the violent incident in Commewijne. At a time when family and friends should be holding on to and supporting each other, we are confronted with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world. A father who takes the lives of his own children and also kills his neighbors in the process. I wish all the bereaved much strength, courage, and comfort during this unimaginably difficult time," she said in a statement.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations, which usually involve a spectacular fireworks display and mini-concerts in the Dutch-speaking regional member nation, officials said.