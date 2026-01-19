Trump administration’s visa freeze sparks Caribbean outrage

Caribbean elected officials over the weekend strongly condemned the Trump administration’s sudden freeze of visas for 75 nations, including many in the Caribbean, effective Jan. 31, disrupting legal immigration pathways.

“Long before he retook office, we knew Donald Trump’s war against immigrants would never be limited to his sadistic obsession with certain undocumented people. Secretary Rubio’s recent announcement that immigrant visas for 75 countries, most of which are majority populated by persons of color, is just another chapter in the Trump administration’s long crusade of xenophobic cruelty against the most vulnerable people in the world,” U.S. Rep. Yvette D.

Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told Caribbean Life on Saturday, Jan. 17.

“Time and time again, this White House tries to masquerade its prejudices as policy and pretend that its actions are in the legitimate interests of Americans’ needs – as if an administration that slashes public benefit assistance at every opportunity truly cares about the hunger and economic stability of the American people, as if an administration that habitually breaks the law to inflict maximum harm on our immigrant neighbors could ever have a motive centered in anything but nationalist hysteria,” added the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn.

“I, like Secretary Rubio, am a child of immigrants,” continued Clarke.

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants who migrated to Miami.

“Who I am is inseparable from who I come from,” Clarke said. “No matter how desperately Mr. Rubio rejects his identity, the same will always be true for him. With this bigoted action, he has not only betrayed all those from around our world who believed in the American dream, but he has betrayed his very heritage as a Cuban-American.

“I suggest that Marco Rubio take a look in the mirror,” the U.S. Rep. added. “If his parents were treated the way immigrants are being treated under his leadership, he would never have had the opportunity to be referred to as Secretary Rubio.

“I demand that Secretary Rubio to reverse this racist policy immediately,” Clarke continued. “He should promptly apologize for the pain, confusion, and heartbreak that he has already inflicted on families and their communities all across these United States.”

New York State Assembly Member Brian Cunningham, the son of Jamaican immigrants, said the Trump administration’s decision disrupts lawful immigration pathways and “creates harm, and instills fear in families, employers, and communities across New York.”

“Let’s not forget that Brooklyn’s diversity is what makes us stronger,” Cunningham, representative for the 43rd Assembly District in Brooklyn, told Caribbean Life. “I am standing in steadfast defense with Brooklyn’s diverse elected officials at every level of government — from our legislative leaders in Albany, to our Attorney General, to trailblazing elected officials across our borough.

“Family reunification has been central to the US immigration system, providing predictability for families planning their lives and for employers relying on a stable workforce,” he continued, stating his own stable home life shaped his success as the son of Jamaican immigrants.

“Across the state, entire communities, such as the ‘Little Caribbean’ area I represent in the State Assembly, have been built through these lawful processes, all of which were suddenly cut off,” he said. “Suspending visa processing without a clear or functional alternative doesn’t just disrupt stability, it destroys families and harms everyone.”

Cunningham said the policy affects individuals who follow the law and workers who contribute to New York’s economy.

“It does not address undocumented immigration or improve enforcement outcomes: it just creates fear and uncertainty,” he said. “As an Assembly Member and son of immigrants, I support the New York for All Act and the governor’s (Kathy Hochul) efforts to protect immigrant New Yorkers by limiting unnecessary ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) involvement at essential service providers.”

Cunningham said he and his colleagues are “working around the clock” in the State Legislature to ensure families have their rights protected, including access to more essential services, as we take tangible actions to ensure New Yorkers live without fear.”

Cunningham’s Assembly colleague, Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, also told Caribbean Life: “As a daughter of Haitian immigrants representing one of the largest Caribbean communities in the US, the Trump administration’s suspension of visa processing really hits home.

“The select 75 countries on the suspension list are not arbitrary; it is outright discriminatory,” said the chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, who represents the 43rd Assembly District in Brooklyn.

“I am deeply concerned that the consequences of this action may trigger the separation of many families in Brooklyn, home to some of the largest populations of immigrants,” Bichotte Hermelyn added.

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday, Jan. 14, that it will indefinitely freeze visa processing for 75 countries, including many in the Caribbean.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott in a statement.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he added.

Caribbean countries affected by the visa pause include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Notably absent from the list are Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, and the Dominican Republic, which, reportedly, have been cooperating with Washington in its military strikes in the region.

Other countries on the list for the visa pause are Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

The State Department said the freeze on the 75 countries will continue until the department reassesses visa processing.