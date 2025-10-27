‘Trash Chaos’: New Yorkers frustrated by rollout of City’s new composting rules

A few months after New York City rolled out its new trash collection and composting program citywide, some residents expressed frustration and confusion over the changes, citing inconsistent pickup times, overflowing bins, and a lack of clear communication about how the new system works.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) expanded curbside composting. It introduced new uniform trash set-out rules earlier this year, requiring all garbage to be placed in bins with secure lids instead of bags. The city touted the move as a significant step in reducing rat populations, enhancing street cleanliness, and simplifying recycling.

However, the rollout has been far from seamless for many New Yorkers, especially in dense neighborhoods across Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

“Our block looks messier now than before,” said Shelly Gomes, a Jamaica, Queens resident. “Some people don’t have space for another bin, and others are putting out trash too early or in the wrong containers. It’s confusing.”

In Flatbush, home to a large Caribbean-American community, small landlords and tenants say the new bin requirements pose challenges.

“The bins take up so much space in front of our buildings,” said Mark Brehaspat, a property owner in Queens. “We’re trying to comply, but it’s hard to figure out where to store everything between collections.”

He also raised issues with collection timing and odor.

“Sometimes the compost sits for days, especially during the heat…it’s attracting flies and smells awful. I support composting, but there needs to be better pickup consistency.”

City Responds to Resident Complaints

When reached for comment, a representative from the New York City Department of Sanitation responded to residents’ concerns, emphasizing that the composting initiative was designed for accessibility and simplicity:

“This program has been designed to be easy for all New Yorkers to participate in. There is no sign-up process, no requirement to use a specific bin, and no complicated schedule. Residents set out their compostable material in any bin with a lid on their recycling day, and we pick it up and turn it into finished compost or renewable energy,” an emailed response read.

The official added, “Since April, we have been collecting roughly 5 million pounds weekly, record numbers showing that residents just want an easy-to-use program.”

When asked about the finished compost, DSNY responded, “We give finished compost away to residents at four semi-weekly sites and dozens of pop-up events in the five boroughs. We also give compost away to city agencies and non-profits. We have given away more than 8 million pounds of finished compost this year alone. We only sell compost to businesses,” the statement added.

Despite ongoing adjustments, city officials say participation continues to grow. They hope improved outreach will help ease residents into a cleaner, greener waste future.